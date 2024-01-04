Building destroyed by blaze, two-dozen firefighters called to scene

A building has been destroyed by flames in the Central West. More than two-dozen firefighter were called to the scene.
RFS crews were called to property on Orange Road, Manildra about 6:20am, Thursday.
A metal garage immediately next to a private home was found "well alight."
Twenty-four RFS firefighters volunteers from Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire.
The attached house was not damage. No injuries have been reported.
The RFS is urging fire safety across the state, with significant grass growth increasing risk.
