Five run outs in one game and a batting masterclass: Day two is in the bag

Some incredible Twenty20 cricket was played on day two of the Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The under 15s girls' clash at Riawena Oval between Gordon and Blacktown was particularly thrilling.
The Blacktown innings included five run outs, but the total of 9/115 proved just enough to secure victory in a thrilling clash.
While Penrith flexed its muscle in the under 15s boys' carnival title race, scoring over 200 against hosts Orange in a Twenty20 masterclass from the Panthers' top order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.