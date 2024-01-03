'Flashing musical comet' to take live music scene by storm in Orange

Ryan Young has been described as a "flashing musical comet" thanks to his fresh approach to traditional Scottish music.
He has received international praise for his spell-binding interpretations on his fiddle and his work is often "brimming with fresh melodic ideas, an uplifting rhythmic drive and a great depth of dynamics and precision".
Sounds as if a flashing comet has a little less fanfare.
"Every once in a while, a flashing musical comet appears and sweeps everything in its path. This is the case of the young Scottish violinist Ryan Young, virtuoso with precision and inventive playing," a review from the Festival No Border, Brest 2022 reads.
"I've heard him in concert and can only liken the experience to being lifted and taken on a journey. His playing is at once moving and thrilling, and he sweeps the audience along with him." BBC World on 3's Liz Carroll wrote of the young Scottish fiddler, too.
Mr Young will be in Orange on Sunday as the headline act of the returning Festival of Small Halls.
JAM Orange, in conjunction with Woodfordia, will host the return of the Festival of Small Halls at Bloomfield Hall, Orange on Sunday, January 7.
Mr Young, who holds both a first-class honours and a Masters degree from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, will be accompanied by Owen Sinclair, a multi-instrumentalist within the Glasgow trad scene, who has made his mark as an international performer with the groups Tannara, Westward the Light and Inyal, as well as being a staple tutor at the renowned Glasgow Fiddle Workshop.
The festival has built a strong reputation for curating some of the best international and national artists and touring them to country areas.
Also appearing at this concert will be Northern Rivers based folk-pop-punk-poet Alana Wilkinson described by reviewers as "a smiling assassin who combines delicate melodies with disarmingly insightful vignettes about the human condition".
Popular Orange singer/songwriter Darren Smith will complete this exciting concert line up.
Details of the Orange leg of The Festival of Small Halls are as follows:
A limited number of tickets will also be available for sale at the door on the day of the concert
