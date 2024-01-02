Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Check out the big smiles and bigger appeals from carnival's opening day

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated January 2 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Day one of the Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival is in the books.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.