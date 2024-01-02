Check out the big smiles and bigger appeals from carnival's opening day

Day one of the Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival is in the books.
Teams from right across the state have converged on Orange to take part in the under 15s boys' carnival and the under 15s girls' competition.
The weather Gods stayed away from most of the day, and both competitions were able to enjoy a strong day's play.
Photographer Carla Freedman was able to snap these shots of the action before rain brought an end to a couple of the fixtures.
