New details in disappearance of 'transient' Orange regular revealed

A "transient" man known to frequent Orange has disappeared, prompting an extensive search.
Kent Nilsson was reported missing to NSW Police on October 26, 2023 and has not been seen since.
In a renewed push for information this week, NSW Police revealed they believe he may have been seen in Narromine on the morning of October 25.
A photo published on Tuesday appears to show the man with his bicycle outside the town's Commonwealth Bank on that date. Previous reports suggest the previous confirmed sighting was more than one year earlier.
The 76-year-old is described as Caucasian and of Swedish decent, with white receding hair and a beard.
He has previously driven a gold Mazda 323 sedan with cancelled plates CY-96-WV, and rides a white and blue pushbike.
Mr Kent is known to " live a transient lifestyle" through the Orange, Parkes, Forbes, Alectown, Peak Hill, Tomingley and Dubbo areas.
"[We] are now appealing for public assistance," a statement from NSW Police on Tuesday said.
Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information can also be forwarded online.
