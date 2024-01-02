Gone in 26 days: How to lose your license in record time

Twenty-six days.
That's all it took one p-plater to lose his license after being nabbed twice by police allegedly breaking the law after passing his initial tests just a month earlier.
A Geurie teenager earned his provisional 1 driver's license on December 5.
Police also allege the teenager was travelling above the speed limit in front of a fully-marked highway patrol vehicle.
He had another young male in the car as well.
On that occasion, the teenage driver was issued with a number of penalty notices for allegedly speeding, negligent driving and driving a defective vehicle. The total of those fines was close to $1000 and 11 demerit points.
Such a penalty resulted in the boy's license being suspended by Transport for NSW. Police say they informed the teen of that fact.
However, a couple of days later, shortly after 7pm on December 31, the same 17-year-old was detecting allegedly travelling well in excess of his legal speed limit, by the same highway patrol officers.
They say the boy was clocked at 124km/h. A provisional 1 driver is restricted to 90km/h.
This time the boy had three of his friends with him, and they told police they were late to a New Year's Eve Party.
The young driver had his licence was suspended on the spot for three months. He was also issued with more penalty notices, this time relating to his speed and the previously-not-rectified defects. The fines totalled close to $1200 and 10 demerit points.
The teen has accrued 21 demerit points inside his first month of owning a license, and will be subject to a lengthy suspension from Transport for NSW at the end of his initial three-month ban, NSW Police said.
