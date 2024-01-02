Next step in multi-million dollar Molong revamp to begin this week

The next step in a multi-million revamp of Molong's town centre is due to begin this week.
The overhaul will comprise new trees down the middle of Bank Street, outdoor furniture, additional open spaces, bins, solar "fairy" lights and a pedestrian crossing.
"Stage two" - covering a 110 metre strip on the main street - is scheduled to start January 5. Completion is planned by March 22.
Workers will then move towards Gidley Street, with the final strip expected to finish in late July.
Early planning papers estimated total costs could exceed $3 million. Grant funding from the state and federal government has been approved.
Some parking will be inaccessible during the construction phase. Cabonne Shire Council says disruptions will be kept to a minimum.
Addition spaces will be added in the Gasworks Lane area between Easter and ANZAC day.
Community consultation for the project began in 2020. The first work kicked off in 2023.
