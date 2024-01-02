Little Oliver was an extra special new year arrival for this family

Little Oliver Eden Soydara made his mum's birthday all the more special in 2024.
The Soydaras welcomed the first baby in Orange for the new year on January 1, and then were able to celebrate his mother, Meehavanh Soydara's birthday on January 2 as a family of five for the first time.
Mrs Soydara said it was the perfect way to celebrate her birthday.
Oliver was due on January 1, so he arrived right on time on new year's day.
Oliver was born weighing 3160 grams. His father is Kedvilay Soydara.
He has two older siblings. His sister Alena is six and brother Eric is four.
"When he grows up I will play ball with him," Eric said.
It was a relatively quite new year's day at the Orange Hospital's maternity unit, with Oliver's arrival the only baby born on January 1.
It bucks the trend for 2023, with roughly three babies born per day at the service, new data shows.
