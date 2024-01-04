Which bush footy guns are the biggest Hawks signings in last 10 years?

Orange Hawks' 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign looms as one of the club's most interesting in many seasons.
With the best crop of juniors the club has seen in the last seven or eight years ready to make their mark on the top grade, the two blues will under the coaching of two-time NRL premiership winner Shane Rodney been one of the teams to watch heading into the new season.
As such, the club has been relatively quiet on the recruitment front.
Preferring to promote rather than recruit, Rodney will guide a young Hawks side as the club looks to break a premiership drought stretching back 21 years ... the kids who'll get their shot in 2024 weren't yet born when the club last won a first grade title in 2003.
Still, the club hasn't been short on big-name recruits over the course of the last decade or so.
We've dived back through the archives to reflect on some of the best signings Hawks have made since 2012.
One of the best props to play in Group 10 in the last decade or so. The big French international boasted a huge motor and was essentially unstoppable with the ball. A key man in the club's run to the 2013 Group 10 grand final.
Arrived at Hawks with one of the best footy resumes anywhere in the bush. Three comps in a row with Albury and then a title with Souths in the Newcastle comp, too.
Heta was Hawks' coach for the best part of five years and the club was also in contention, but never made it to a grand final. A missed window for the Orange club.
Ray's time at Hawks was a short-stay, but he could seriously play.
Arguably the missing piece in the No.7 jumper, Talimalie's impact when he landed at Hawks in 2018 was immediate. A booming kicking game and an unrivalled ability to break tackles made him an elite halfback in the Group.
Only played half a season before off-field matters meant he was axed.
TC's impact everywhere he landed is well known. Signed with Hawks at the same time as Shead and instantly gave the club arguably the best prop pairing anywhere in the bush.
Signed with Hawks as coach for the 2012 season, taking over after the club's darkest period in 2011.
A great mentor and a more-than-handy player at 35, Wynne played international footy at the 2008 Rugby League World Cup and was the understudy to Immortal Andrew Johns at Newcastle in 2001 and 2002.
As classy a player that's pulled on Hawks colours.
Linked with Hawks from Blayney and has been a mainstay at the club for almost a decade. Leads from the front and is still a key man for coach Rodney heading into 2024.
The former Gold Coast Titans Holden Cup forward landed in Orange in 2016 and looked to be a game-changer for the club.
But just one game into his career with the two blues Faaiu, one of the club's three marquee signings for that season, was afforded the chance to ply his trade for the Wentworthville Magpies in the NSW Cup.
The biggest signing in Hawks' history ... literally. Houma would have tipped the scales at close to 140kg for most of his playing days in blue, and proved virtually unstoppable close to the line with a full head of steam.
Landed at Hawks as the best prop in bush footy in 2015 after guiding Albury to a trio of premierships in Group Nine.
Shifted from Parkes as a young backrower to Hawks and become one of the best middles in the competition.
