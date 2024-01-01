Hot water 'explosion' burns man, Toll helicopter sent from Orange

A reported hot water "explosion" left a man with burns to the face. He was flown to Orange for treatment.
Paramedics were called to Mayfield road in Oberon about 2.45pm on Monday.
A man in his 50s was treated on the scene for superficial burns to the face, before being flown to Orange Health Service by the Toll rescue helicopter.
It's unclear what cased a hot water system to malfunction.
The Central Western Daily understands emergency services referenced an "explosion."
The man is in a stable condition, according to NSW Ambulance.
