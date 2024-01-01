Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Hot water 'explosion' burns man, Toll helicopter sent from Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 2 2024 - 11:01am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A reported hot water "explosion" left a man with burns to the face. He was flown to Orange for treatment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.