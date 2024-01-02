Should 'once-in-a-generation' project benefit the people with it in their backyards?

Should people living with a large-scale renewables project on their doorstep get cheaper energy?
Nationals boss Dugald Saunders thinks so.
He is calling on the NSW government to provide more perks for residents in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
"I have asked for solutions to provide cheaper power for regional areas hosting renewables, and I am now calling for a proper investigation into a shared benefit scheme which could include free solar and battery installations and, or, subsidised power," Mr Saunders said.
"The regions are hosting all the renewables, and our power should be cheaper."
Mr Saunders' calls follow an announcement by the NSW government that they had boosted the intended capacity of the Central-West Orana REZ to six gigawatts.
When the project was first declared in November 2021, the intended capacity was just three gigawatts. However, now the project will go live with 4.5 gigawatts and reach six gigawatts by 2038.
NSW energy minister Penny Sharpe said the change was made to allow the REZ to generate additional renewable energy in the future.
The change will not alter the size of the zone, which covers an area of about 20,000 square kilometres around the region from north of Gilgandra to just north of Orange. It stretches from Narromine in the west through to Cassilis in the east.
The REZ is expected to generate up to $10 billion in private investment in the region by 2030 and at its peak support around 5000 construction jobs.
"Regional communities are central to delivering our transition to renewables," Ms Sharpe said.
"Those that host new energy infrastructure will share in the benefits of the once-in-a-generation economic opportunity presented by the transition."
Renewables produced in the zone will be carried to the grid by new transmission lines to be maintained by ACEREZ, a consortium recently announced as the network's operators.
The consortium - comprising ACCIONA, COBRA and Endeavour Energy - has been selected by the NSW government to deliver, operate and maintain the REZ transmission network for the next 35 years.
"ACEREZ is looking forward to working with EnergyCo to deliver the nation's first Renewable Energy Zone in the Central-West Orana," ACEREZ chief executive Trevor Armstrong said.
"We'll work with each of the potential generators to bring the REZ to life and are committed to consulting with the community every step of the way as we help build a sustainable energy future for NSW."
This is the first time the NSW government has competitively procured a new transmission network.
ACEREZ will be responsible for the high-capacity transmission lines and energy hubs. They will also bear the risks of delays and cost overruns, rather than electricity consumers.
"These milestones are an important step forward in the development of the Central-West Orana REZ, taking it from vision to reality," Ms Sharpe said.
"It brings us closer to delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy to households and businesses across NSW for decades to come, helping to meet newly legislated Net Zero targets in NSW."
Mr Saunders said while he welcomes both announcements there is still a need for more input from the community and "more effective" consultation.
He said he has already met with Mr Armstrong and representatives of EnergyCo to reiterate the importance of community involvement in the project.
The Kerrs Creek Wind Farm near Molong is part of the Central-West Orana REZ and residents close to the proposed project believe they're being left out of the consultation process.
In October, around 80 Cabonne residents raised concerns at a recent meeting about a proposed wind farm project 21-kilometres north of Orange, which could house 63-turbines on nearly 10,000 hectares of land.
"The REZ is still causing angst for residents in the region and they need to be properly involved and consulted as part of the journey," Mr Saunders said.
"Extensive consultation should involve going from property to property and looking at the cumulative effects of wind, solar, and transmission lines, and that work needs to start as soon as possible now that this deal is signed."
When planning approval is granted the NSW government will finalise the contract with ACEREZ.
Feedback on an environmental impact statement for the REZ's transmission lines recently closed. A response to submissions will be released in early 2024.
If approved, construction on the transmission lines is expected to start in early 2025.
