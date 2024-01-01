Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Swimmer found dead after disappearance at Central West storage dam

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 2 2024 - 9:22am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A swimmer has been found dead after going missing at a storage dam in the NSW Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.