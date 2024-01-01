Swimmer found dead after disappearance at Central West storage dam

A swimmer has been found dead after going missing at a storage dam in the NSW Central West.
Emergency services were called to a property on Carinda Road at Carinda, a remote area north of Dubbo, about 3.30pm on Monday.
The body of a man in his 30s was found in the water after about one hour of searching by Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Ambulance paramedics and the SES.
"While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man," NSW Ambulance told the Central Western Daily in a statement.
Circumstances of the death are unclear. Police a preparing a report for the NSW coroner.
At least five people have now drowned across the state since Christmas day.
If you see a hazard or an incident at any WaterNSW site please call the WaterNSW incident reporting line on 1800 061 069. In an emergency, always call 000 first.
