Young guns reveal key to success ahead of monster carnival on home soil

The boys brought together to don Orange colours this week will face arguably the biggest challenge of their young cricketing careers.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
But Morty Hamling wouldn't have it any other way.
The Orange under 15s' representative outfit will take on some of the best young teams from across NSW, starting from Tuesday when they host the Central Coast at Max Stewart Park.
For young Hamling and the team, this week's carnival will be the first time many have played at this level. Teams from Canberra, Tamworth, Blacktown, Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, the ACT, Penrith and Hawkesbury will join Orange and the Central Coast on the draw.
The rep experience in those teams, the Orange boys agreed, would outweight what the black and golds will boast.
But they won't be deterred.
"They'll be tough, I reckon ... but I think we'll go alright. They're all city teams, so they're training together and have been together probably longer than us," Hamling said.
"But facing better bowlers, quicker bowlers will help you become a better cricketer."
Hamling said the goal for the team was to play its best cricket and let the results take care of themselves over the three days.
He tipped Orange City junior Ollie Brincat to be amongst the runs while his pick for leading wicket-taker might surprise a few in the Orange camp.
"Talby Smith might get a few wickets," he grinned.
And as for playing at home, will that benefit the Orange boys ahead of a massive week of rep cricket?
"We'll get a sleep in," Hamling said.
Orange takes on the Central Coast from 9am on Tuesday at Max Stewart Park to kick-off round one of the 2024 Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals in Orange.
In the other games, Hawkesbury and ACT Gold clash at Kinross' Main Oval, the ACT Blue and Penrith clash is at Country Club Oval, the Lake Mac Attack team takes on Cricket Appeal at Jack Brabham, Newcastle clashes with Blacktown at Molong and Riawena Oval is the stage for the Canberra Rhinos' and Tamworth clash. All games begin at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.