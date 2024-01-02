Orange's new Return and Earn monster will be a game-changer for regional NSW

Orange's latest Return and Earn machine, and this one will be the city's biggest and a first for regional NSW, is weeks away from opening.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Return and Earn network operator, TOMRA Cleanaway has partnered with Australian Disability Enterprise and not-for-profit Wangarang Industries to operate Orange's first Return and Earn automated depot.
The new large, dedicated facility is currently under construction and due to open in early 2024.
Orange has returned over 67 million drink containers for recycling through the existing two return and earn points since the scheme began six years ago.
The north Orange collection point has always been busy in the Woolworths carpark, while the previous one in south Orange had to close and has since been replaced by an indoor, air conditioned station on 123 Endsleigh Avenue.
The new, larger facility at Wangarang will be Orange's third collection point and it will be the only automated depot in regional NSW.
Bathurst and Dubbo both boast three collection points, as does Wagga further south in the Riverina. Tamworth to the north, has four return and earn collection points.
Once open, the Return and Earn depot will be an extension of the existing services Wangarang provides to the community and will include four full-time and two casual positions as well as the opportunity for up to 25 supported employees to work at the facility.
"Being part of the Return and Earn network in NSW means more than just providing supported jobs in the Central West of NSW," CEO Wangarang Industries Kevin McGuire said.
"Wangarang is embarking on a new service opportunity that will help provide a distinct revenue stream that assists us maintain our organisational sustainability."
The new depot will provide an additional convenient location to recycle their eligible bottles and cans. It will accept any volume of containers, but the sorting and counting machines make it an ideal choice for customers returning 500 or more containers.
The Orange Return and Earn depot will be located at 1635 Forest Road, Orange.
This will be the third local return point in Orange, including the Return and Earn Centre at 123 Endsleigh Avenue, and the Woolworths North Orange reverse vending machine.
NSW Government Duty MLC for the Orange and Bathurst electorates, Stephen Lawrence said the addition of the new return and earn machine to the already vital services being provided by Wangarang was great for the business.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the social, financial and environmental benefits this partnership will deliver for the people of Orange," he said.
"With more than 10.5 billion containers returned through return points across the state, the NSW community is contributing to a more sustainable future, where the materials that our bottles, cans and cartons are made of are kept in use and out of landfill."
For more information on Return and Earn visit: www.returnandearn.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.