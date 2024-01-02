Meet the legends who've given over 200 years to a country institution

Four fabulous women have been celebrated at the Country Women's Association (CWA) Carcoar-Mandurama branch's Christmas luncheon.
In amongst the celebrations, Audrey Hardman OAM presented Pat Finneran, Shirley Russell, Angela Cowan and Jeannette Nowland with certificates of appreciation for their decades of service to the branch and the CWA.
Mrs Finneran has dedicated 28 years to the CWA, Mrs Russell 48 years, Mrs Cowan 44 years, and Mrs Nowland 28 years. Mrs Hardman OAM has also dedicated 65 years of service.
Mr Hardman OAM, Mrs Nowland and Mrs Finneran were also honoured recently after stepping down from their positions of president, treasurer and secretary of the branches after years of passion and dedication to their roles.
Julia Wythes has taken on the role of president, Emma Jenkins has taken on treasurer, and Jenny Johnston has become secretary.
The branch meets on the third Friday of the month at the the CWA rooms in Mandurama, and welcomes new members.
