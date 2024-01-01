Move over SCG, this is why Wade Park is the home of cricket this week

Move over Sydney, Orange will spend the next two weeks as the cricketing capital of the state.
A dramatic shift in scheduling has meant the long-running Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals are kicking off a week earlier.
The under 15s girls and under 15s boys' competitions will begin on Tuesday, January 2.
The Sydney Cricket Ground Pink Test match begins on January 3, but given the huge popularity of the Orange carnivals all eyes will be on our grounds this week, rather than Pat Cummins' Aussie side as they take on Pakistan.
"The feedback we get each year is fantastic. Everyone loves our grounds. I think there's a few teams who would love to pack up Wade Park and put it in their back pocket and take it home. They love that ground," carnival convener Jason Griffiths said.
"We have had a bit of a change this year. We're experimenting a bit, and shifted the 15s carnival first. There's a lot of competitions in Sydney that clash with 15s around the old date. So we thought we'd swap it around and it sold out pretty quickly," he said.
There will be 12 boys teams and six girls teams take to field across Orange this week. The lone Orange side this week is in the boys' competition.
In the girls' draw, Blacktown and the ACT will be joined by northern Sydney clubs Manly, North Sydney, Lane Cove and Gordon.
That's the plan. If we can utilise those new fields there'd be capacity to grow.- carnival convener Jason Griffiths.
"I'd say there would already be some good rivalries between some of those teams," Griffiths said.
Griffiths added had there been more turf wickets around Orange the carnival could have taken on more teams fairly easily.
That expansion, though, could be on the cards in the near future.
New cricket ovals are being included in the plans for the Orange Sporting Precinct being constructed adjacent to the Jack Brabham fields.
It could mean the Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnivals will grow come the 2025 edition next summer.
"That's the plan. If we can utilise those new fields there'd be capacity to grow," Griffiths said.
"The interest in coming out to Orange and playing against new teams, on turf wickets is still there. It's strong."
Hundreds of people are expected to touch down in Orange over the course of the next two weeks for the junior cricket carnivals.
The under 13s carnival will begin on Monday, January 8.
