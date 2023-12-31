Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Photos

Orange welcomes new year with 'fantastic' musical evening at South Court

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 1 2024 - 10:45am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds braved unseasonable cold to welcome the new year with a "fantastic" live music event in Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.