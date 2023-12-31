Orange welcomes new year with 'fantastic' musical evening at South Court

Hundreds braved unseasonable cold to welcome the new year with a "fantastic" live music event in Orange.
Food stalls, two bouncing castles, face painting, a carousel, light displays, and a kids play area features at the South Court on Sunday evening.
"It's a bit cold but it's been a great time," Rhiannon Wollaston told the Central Western Daily.
Regional artists Anthea Basha, Matt Arthur and the Lazybones, and Wild Things Run performed between 6.30pm and 9.30pm.
"It's been fantastic ... thanks to everyone for supporting live music in Orange," guitarist Patrick O'Donnell said.
Just under 750 people attended the event, according to Orange City Council.
"[Tonight] is a great way to get everyone together and see out 2023 and welcome 2024," mayor Jason Hamling said.
"It's such a great way to spend time with your family and friends and celebrate what we're all grateful for."
The event was organised by Orange City Council.
