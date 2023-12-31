Century-old Orange home listed for sale with courtyard, wine cellar and spa

A more-than-a-century-old Orange home has been listed for sale.
'Soglio' at 9 Sale Street comprises four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two-car garage on a 765 square metre block.
Multiple original fireplaces feature alongside high ornate ceilings, stained glass windows, a courtyard, wine cellar, and covered spa pool.
"There are lots of renovated double brick homes in Orange that are fantastic, but I don't think anything has been on the market that encapsulates this offer," selling agent Will Miller told the Central Western Daily.
"It's a beautiful renovation that's been very sympathetic to the home from front to back.
"It's allowed [the house] to bring in all this really beautiful natural light into the back living areas ... and really does feel like you're in a little oasis right in the middle of Orange."
An auction is scheduled for February 3, 2024. The home open for inspection 12-12.30pm on December 30. A price guide will likely be published in early January.
The Sale Street house last sold in 2020, going for a reported $1,560,000.
In December the historic home at 60 Byng Street may have broken a Colour City record, fetching between $3 and $4 million in a private sale.
It followed the $3.05 million sale of 41 Sampson Street at auction in March.
