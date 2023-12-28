Remember Joe Lantz? American 'hit man' achieved the impossible at CYMS

From San Francisco to Wade Park.
Joe Lantz's journey from American football to Group 10 rugby league is one not many have walked before him, and certainly one we've not seen the likes of since.
Certainly the code in Group 10 has enjoyed the services of plenty of players with international backgrounds, Kiwis, Frenchmen, Fijians and even Englishmen.
But Lantz's arrival in the green and gold of Orange CYMS in 1980, under the coaching of legendary Parramatta fullback Ken Thornett, is one that sent "shockwaves through rivals in Group 10".
An old Rugby League Week story from the winter of 1980 featuring Lantz has surfaced on social media.
In it, Lantz details his journey from America to Australia and his impression of rugby league.
"He thought he had stumbled on a pack of madmen," John Anderson writes.
After arriving in Australia in 1973, Lantz, amazed at the lack of protective gear, had a crack at rugby league and instantly fell in love with the game.
Seven years on and Ken Thornett, a champion fullback who had represented Australia, parachuted the American into the Orange CYMS side he was coaching in the 1980 Group 10 season and, despite the concerns of some judges, made Lantz captain.
An excerpt from the RLW story tells the rest of the tale of the 185cm, 92 kilogram forward affectionately dubbed 'Big Joe'.
"Not only has Joe successfully made the difficult transition from American football to Australia rugby league, but he has gone a step further and captains his first grade team, Orange CYMS.
Now in his seventh full season of rugby league, Joe, who migrated to Australia with his wife Julie and two children in 1973, is the centre of attention in the Group 10 competition.
The central-western NSW Centres of Orange, Bathurst, Lithgow, Blayney, Cowra and Oberon are buzzing over the improvement in Big Joe and news of the lanky Yank's progress has begun to filter through to Sydney.
The man behind Joe Lantz's recent rise to stardom is former champion Test fullback Ken Thornett.
Thornett took over coaching Orange Orange CYMS this season and stunned the experts by hauling Joe Lantz out of semi-retirement at the age of 30 to captain first grade.
The move was a masterstroke, and Lantz has emerged as one of the most consistent forwards in Group 10 this season.
Fired by Thornett's faith in him, Lantz has led Orange CYMS by example and his classic front-on defensive style has sent shockwaves through rivals in Group 10.
Thornett's faith in Lantz hinges on the American schoolteacher's tremendous determination to succeed and maintain peak physical fitness.
"Joe is totally dedicated to everything he does. He is very much an achiever," Thornett said.
"What he lacks in ball skills he more than compensates with his total commitment to the game. Without doubt he is the most consistent players in the side and the progress he has made in rugby league, despite the lack of early formative training in the code, amazes me."
A graduate from the University of Washington and the deputy headmaster of St Joseph's School in Orange, Joe well remembers his first game of league.
"I was thrown on the wing first up and suddenly the ball was in my hands and I froze," Lantz said.
"Next there was a shout from a chap on the sideline who yelled: 'Don't just stant there, run you b....'. I took his advice and charged at the line.
"Having the ball in my hands was a rare experience. In America football I was a defence man and I would be lucky if I touched the ball once a year and that would only be if I fell on it after it had been dropped by the opposition."
