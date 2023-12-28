New Orange skatepark opens with 'totally different' layout at Glenroi Oval

The newest skatepark in Orange has opened ahead of schedule.
Multiple small ramps, a half-bowl, two rails, and two grind boxes feature at the Glenroi Oval site.
"It looks really, really good," Orange City Council deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily after construction wrapped up this month.
"We wanted it different from the John Lomas [skatepark at Moulder Park] ... this one is totally different."
Construction cost about $440,000, with more than half coming through a government grant.
The project was completed ahead of schedule. Opening in January, 2024 was initially planned.
Expansion of the site is possible if further funds become available. The new skatepark is adjacent to an smaller existing strip.
Architects Enlocus was responsible for the new design, after a community consultation period. Haley Constructions was contracted to build the project.
It is Orange's third skatepark, joining John Lomas at Moulder Park and the Anzac Park facility.
