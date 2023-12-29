Big change is needed to preserve our much-loved country lifestyle

For hundreds of years, we have put up with coal mining for our lighting and power.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
In Australia we have lost thousands of hectares of first-class agricultural land to mining which will never be able to be returned to first-class farming land.
We have relocated rivers, removed towns, decimated townships and affected people's health and lifestyle all for coal mining to provide light and power to keep Australia running, and exports to provide thousands of dollars to a few.
Now we have methods to generate this power without completely destroying farmland, it may use farmland, but the land can be restored and grazed during the process, rivers will not be relocated, and townships will not be removed, some changes may occur to towns.
The landscape will change but it will still be mainly green, not the heaps of dusty rocky dirt as is the case around coal mines.
Some people will be affected but their lifestyle in the future will not be overtaken by dust, trucks and trains, as would be the case if mining continues.
It is a big change for our present generation but hopefully it will lead to a better lifestyle in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.