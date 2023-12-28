New era: Shaw to lead Orange institution through 'dynamic, exciting journey'

An institution in Orange which holds "immense value and importance within our community", the Orange Regional Conservatorium (ORC) has a new executive director.
A highly regarded teacher and performer with the ORC, David Shaw has taken on the role and will officially begin in 2024.
Mr Shaw's appointment, confirmed by the ORC's management committee, comes after the retirement of Donna Riles.
"I am delighted to accept the position of executive director with the ORC," Mr Shaw said.
"The ORC holds immense value and importance within our community, and I am eager to ensure that we build and grow together in Orange. I believe in a visible, relevant, and inclusive conservatorium for Orange and look forward to exciting times ahead as the director of this wonderful institution."
With a remarkable record in the music community, both in Orange and beyond, Mr Shaw brings a wealth of experience to the position.
He's held leadership roles within the conservatorium and the broader community and he is well-acquainted with the unique dynamics of fostering music education and appreciation.
Mr Shaw's tenure comes at an exciting juncture in the 30-year history of the ORC, coinciding with the conservatorium's transition to a purpose-fit building in 2025.
The new head of the ORC is set to play a pivotal role in leading this transformative phase, leveraging his innovative ideas and forward-thinking plans for the institution's future.
Dr Pam Ryan, Chair of the ORC expressed her enthusiasm for Mr Shaw's appointment.
"We are excited by the prospect of David leading the con's next chapter. His proven leadership, coupled with a collaborative and personable approach, aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future. We are delighted to see talent nurtured within the ORC, paving the way for a dynamic and exciting journey ahead," she said.
As Mr Shaw assumes the mantle of executive director, the ORC anticipates a period of growth and evolution under his leadership.
His energy, passion, and commitment to music education and performance are poised to usher in a new era for the Orange Regional Conservatorium.
