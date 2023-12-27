Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Two-car crash just outside Orange, emergency services on the scene

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 27 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

4.52pm UPDATE: Both lanes have been cleared and traffic is moving again, according to according to Transport for NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.