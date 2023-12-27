Two-car crash just outside Orange, emergency services on the scene

4.52pm UPDATE: Both lanes have been cleared and traffic is moving again, according to according to Transport for NSW.
A two-car crash has backed up traffic on the Mitchell Highway, between Orange and Molong.
The collision occurred near Windera just after 3pm on Wednesday, according to Transport for NSW.
Emergency services and a tow truck are on the scene.
It's unclear if anyone has been injured. More information will be published as it becomes available.
"Exercise caution and allow extra travel time," a report from Live Traffic says.
Traffic is affected in both directions.
