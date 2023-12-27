Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health

Oh, baby! How many bubs are born each day at our hospital?

By Staff Reporters
December 27 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange Hospital's emergency department had just over 8000 attendances in the third quarter of 2023 and there were almost three babies born every day in the city, new data has revealed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.