Missing Orange woman found in Sydney after almost-two-week disappearance

A missing Orange woman has been found "safe and well" in Sydney almost two weeks after disappearing.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Shannon Coffey was located by NSW Police about 11pm on December 23 in the inner-south suburb of Zetland.
The 28-year-old had been last seen on December 11 at Kurim Avenue in Glenroi.
Police previously reported "there was reason to believe" Ms Coffey was in the vicinity of Lithgow Railway Station about 1.30pm on December 16.
A statement from NSW Police this week said the Orange woman was "located safe and well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.