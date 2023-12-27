Twin crashes reduces highway traffic to a crawl as Christmas go-slow begins

The great Christmas crawl over the Blue Mountains is in full swing with two crashes adding to an already congested highway trip across the mountains.
Transport for NSW is reporting heavy westbound traffic is building across the mountains, with the Great Western Highway impacted.
The Transport for NSW management centre described the traffic as heavy.
Live Traffic is reporting a crash near Springwood which is impacting east-bound traffic. The crash is believed to include multiple vechiles.
While another crash just east of Glenbrook is also impacting traffic. One of three westbound lanes on the Great Western Highway is closed in the area.
Live traffic is predicting Blackheath to become a pinch-point for the expected heavy traffic as the day continues, too. Similar slow points are expected at Medlow Bath and Wentworth Falls.
"High volumes of holiday traffic are expected approaching and through Blackheath during peak travel periods," the warning says.
The management centre urged motorists travelling over the holiday period to plan trips, allow extra travel time and take regular breaks.
