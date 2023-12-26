Is zero road toll target mission impossible?

With the benefit of hindsight more attention should have been paid to the sharp spike in road deaths between 2018 and 2019. In 2018, 1135 people were killed. This jumped by 59 fatalities or 5.2 per cent to 1194 in 2019; the largest year-on-year increase for that decade. While much of the reporting around this year's toll has been along the lines that 2023 is an outlier and an aberration that is not necessarily the case. There had been a similar spike pre-COVID.

