Missing teeth and red socks: Fears for man reported missing on Christmas Day

A man reported missing in the early hours of Christmas day could be headed inter-state, NSW Police believe.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Officers are appealing for public assistance to locate a missing man from the Blue Mountains.
Terry Balmer, aged 52, was last seen boarding an east bound train at Lithgow about 3am on Saturday, December 23.
When he was unable to be contacted or located, Mr Balmer was reported missing to officers attached to Chifley Police District, who commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Mr Balmer's welfare due to him living with several medical conditions.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, solid build, 165cm, bald and has missing teeth.
He was last seen wearing a black and white coloured jumper, khaki cargo shorts, red socks and white sneakers.
NSW Police believe he may be travelling to either Engadine, in Sydney's south, or Queensland.
Anyone with information into Terry's whereabouts is urged to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.