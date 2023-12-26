See who was out and about in Orange the weekend before Christmas | Part II

That weekend before Christmas is extra special.
Orange expats descend on the city they once called home to visit family members.
People use the holiday as a chance to visit and explore as tourists.
Locals can wind down as a busy year comes to a halt.
It's no surprise the feeling of joy was in the air on Friday and Saturday as the city gets ready for Christmas.
Central Western Daily photographers Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh went out and about to capture some of these beautiful moments.
Carla went to the Parkview on Friday night. She also went looking at Christmas lights, you can see those photos here.
Jude went to see who was cherry picking on Saturday and then visited The Orange Ex-Services Club Greenhouse and Stockman's Ridge.
