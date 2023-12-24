Five places to go bushwalking in the Central West

Fancy going for a bushwalk during the summer holidays to keep yourself occupied?
Here are five bushwalking locations in the Central West region.
Located almost an hours drive south of Oberon, Kanangra-Boyd National Park provides some stunning views of Australias natural landscape.
Its almost an hour and a half drive from Bathurst to get to Kanangra-Boyd, but its definitely worth the trip.
Follow the OConnell road south to Oberon, before taking Edith Road and then Kanangra Walls Road.
Located halfway between Bathurst and Orange, Macquarie Woods is one of the premier forest recreation sites in NSW.
This relatively area offers picnicking and camping areas, walking tracks and a lookout with extensive views of the area.
Getting there is fairly easy follow the Mitchell Highway towards Orange and turn left at Cashens Lane, almost 32 kilometres out from Bathurst.
Located roughly three kilometres south of Tarana, Evans Crown is iconic for its spectacular granite formations.
At its summit, Evans Crown reaches 1104 metres above sea level, providing stunning views of the surrounding area.
Theres plenty of places to rock climbing as well.
Although be mindful when heading out that camping is not permitted.
Ever seen a glow worm?
Well head up to the Glow Worm Tunnel, 30 kilometres north of Lithgow, in the Newnes Plateau.
It was originally constructed for a railway line to Newnes Shale works and has now been taken over by glow worms.
Good shoes and a torch is all that is required for the walk through the tunnel which is only 400 metres long.
Explore several of the walking tracks near the Jenolan Caves, located not far from Oberon.
Some of the routes to take out there include the Carlotta Arch walking track (0.8 kilometres), Jordan River walking track (2.1 kilometres) and the McKeown Valley walking track (2.6 kilometres).
Its best not to walk alone take a friend or a family member along with you. Its best to walk in groups of three or more people, if something happens then you might need to wait with the injured person while the other gets help.
Take plenty of water and food for the walk be prepared for anything that may happen when you are in the bush
Use sunscreen, wear a hat and suitable clothing. Make sure you take a first aid kit.
Make sure you wear comfortable shoes
Stay on the track.
Watch out for snakes during the hotter months.
Tell someone where you are going give them the route and location and tell them about any medical conditions and when you expect to be back. Make sure you then check in when you return.
The NSW Police and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife service provide bushwalkers in the Blue Mountains and Kosciuszko National Park with a free loaned personal locator beacon. Find out more here and how to complete a trip intention form in these area.
Visit www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au to check for any alerts and park conditions around the state. Also check weather forecasts.
