Capturing the Colour City's Christmas lights: have you seen these festive houses?

Orange is burning bright at the moment due to the extraordinary amount of Christmas lights on houses around the Colour city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
You can find some festive cheer in residential streets and lighting up businesses in the central business district. This is just some of the ways Orange people have gotten festive in 2023. The carols also drew a large crowd and people down Summer Street have been enjoying the buskers who come out every morning.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman went on a drive around the city at night on Friday to capture some of the wonderful light installations.
If you can only hit one street, can we recommend Lombardy Way?
Santa Claus will have no worries finding the children of Orange this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.