Knife was for plant sculptures, gardener's solicitor tells court

A MAGISTRATE has reacted with scepticism to the excuse given for a man who was caught carrying a knife and magic mushrooms.
Andrew James Alexis, 41, of Durham Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on December 13, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to having drugs and a knife in public.
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Eglinton Road at about 9.45pm on October 2, 2023 when they saw a silver Mazda 2 ahead.
Police activated their warning lights and pulled the vehicle over on Durham Street for random testing.
Alexis, who was in the driver's seat, was asked for his driver's licence before he was given a drug test.
Police said he gave a positive reading for cannabis and amphetamines.
Alexis was arrested and searched and police said they found a tobacco pouch and multi-tool pocket knife.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where police said they found 2.08 grams of psilocybin - also known as magic mushrooms - inside the tobacco pouch.
Police said Alexis told them the knife was for gardening, and that he was doing art at a friend's house.
AFTER Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray reiterated to the court that the knife her client had in his possession was for plant sculptures, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she "can't understand it".
In relation to the drug charge, Ms Ellis said: "I think you're having a lend; you've got five other drug matters on your record."
Alexis was convicted and fined $2000.
