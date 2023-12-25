'How low can you go?' Orange residents targeted by Photoshop scam

A "sophisticated con-job" targeting Orange residents has landed the perpetrator in hot water.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Photoshopped bank-transfer receipts were used to scam a teenage boy and the Oriana Motel in October, 2023.
Nicholas Robert Gudgeon of Cultowa Lane in Canowindra pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced at Orange Local Court.
"How low can you go?" sentencing magistrate David Day asked the 37-year-old.
"It appears the Central West is a hunting zone for his cheating ... the community needs to be protected."
Gudgeon called Top Wash car wash in Orange about 5pm on October 5, 2023. He said his vehicle had been broken into and his debit card was stolen.
The 17-year-old employee on the phone told him the business was unable to help, but offered to withdraw $500 cash personally if he could transfer via online banking.
Gudgeon transferred $0.01 and sent a photoshopped receipt showing $600 was on its way, explaining he had thrown in another $100 to thank the teen for his generosity.
He met the victim in person and the duo travelled together to the Village Shopping Centre and took cash out.
Later than month Gudgeon booked a night at the Oriana Motel.
After checking in he showed a fake online billing for $605 to reception in an agitated state, claiming he'd been accidently charged for three nights and requesting a refund in cash.
A refund was not immediately given and Gudgeon said he would stay another night, and get a refund for the third the following day.
When the receipt was later questioned, Gudgeon became angry and called the police before driving off.
Police later identified the man and brought him in for questioning. He declined to provide answers or allow his phone to be looked at.
In court the solicitor representing Gudgeon said he had been motivated by a gambling addiction and has since sought treatment.
Magistrate Day imposed an 18 months ICO and ordered compensation be paid to both victims. He will be eligible for parole after 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.