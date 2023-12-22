Singers raise almost $3000 for city's most vulnerable

Orange Carol singers have made a significant donation to the city's domestic and family violence victims.
Orange City Council announced a total of $2954 was raised through gold coin donations at the Orange Community Christmas Carols on Saturday December 9.
The money raised will go to Housing Plus. Acting Director of Community Services, Rebecca Bohun, said the money would support those staying at The Orchard Orange, Housing Plus' emergency accomodation for women and children who are victims of domestic and family violence.
"Thank you to Orange City Council and the Orange community for your generous support," Ms Bohun said.
"The Orchard Orange provides women and children the opportunity to stay in their community, where they have established support networks including family, friends and services. This also means ensuring they can continue existing employment and education."
"Money raised will directly enable mothers residing at The Orchard Orange to access childcare services while pursuing off-site education and additional support," she said.
Mayor Jason Hambling thanked everyone who supported the event and made a donation.
"Council's annual community Christmas carols are an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the spirit of the festive season and I'm grateful to everyone who came along and donated to this important cause," Cr Hamling said.
"It's this generosity that makes me so proud to be a part of the Orange community."
