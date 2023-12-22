Give the gift of a great picture this Christmas: here's five tips on how to capture your festivities

Christmas is a special time of the year, perhaps it's a time when you see family you haven't seen for a year or longer. Maybe it's a time when you're somewhere you don't normally visit or someplace that is looking or feeling particularly fancy.
Here at the Central Western Daily have no doubt you'll be reaching for your camera more often over this period to capture some of the beautiful memories you're creating.
So we asked our long-time photographer Jude Keogh for the top tips on how to take the perfect Christmas picture.
Here's what she said.
"Make sure your lens is clean," is Jude's number one tip on taking a great photo. Every time you go to snap something. Especially if it's your phone. Nothing ruins a great picture like a dirty mark on the photo.
Look for different angles than the norm.
"Take time to look around the subject or scene from all different angles, high, low, or frame it with something else, like a tree or window," she said.
If you want the perfect family shot make sure you take the time to set it up.
"If you are taking groups of people make sure they are close together and don't have empty spaces between people. Make sure you can see everyone's face," she said.
"This might mean getting some people to sit down while other stand or find a place where you can be at a higher vantage point looking down on a group of people."
Jude reckons there's lots of beauty in the unplanned pictures as well.
"Try to catch candid moments like kids opening presents or the surprise of a relative or friend when they greet someone they haven't seen in a while," she said.
"Photograph small kids at their level rather than looking down on them.
"Eye level is a good angle to start with for portraits."
Jude's final bit of advice...
"Don't be afraid to go in for the close shot!"
