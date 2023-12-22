Why this cool coffee joint will open its doors on Christmas day

While many Orange residents will spend Christmas Day with their nearest and dearest, others will be on the clock looking out for everyone else.
Which is why the crew at Bills Bean East Orange will join frontline workers on Monday, whipping up cups of coffee for a few hours so they don't go without.
Owner of the McLachlan Street espresso bar, Ricky Carver says it will be the fifth consecutive year the hub will open its doors on December 25.
"The idea first came about from a group of [fire and ambulance workers] rostered on for Christmas day who were talking about where they were going to go for a decent coffee," Mr Carver said.
"So, we originally started trading for essential workers five years ago, and it's just stayed that way ever since.
"But we'll be open for everybody."
Mr Carver says it wouldn't be possible without the support of his staff, all jumping on board with the idea from the beginning.
Though they have their own plans with families and friends to celebrate the holiday with, it's a bulk of trade worth the delay until noon.
"We'll open from 8am and go until 12pm, see how it's all flowing," he said.
"But it's really just a few hours of smashing out some coffees while keeping everyone happy and caffeinated.
"I'm just extremely lucky that we've got a good team of staff to help us out on that day, which doesn't go unnoticed."
Looking at the bigger picture, Orange's supermarket giants Coles, Woolworths, ALDI and both IGA stores are all closed on Christmas day.
These closures include Dan Murphy's liquor store. A select few BWS stores will remain open in New South Wales, but the majority will close.
To check your local store, head online for holiday trading hours.
Retailers like Bunnings, Best & Less, Big W and Kmart will not be open, though Orange's Chemist Warehouse on Summer Street will trade for most of the day from 9am to 5pm.
Other exempt chemists and shops are permitted to open on December 25, such as cafes, petrol stations and restaurants choosing to do so.
