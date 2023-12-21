Days are merry and bright: Feeling festive in the Orange CBD

It's a jolly time of the year and the people are Orange are bringing the festivities.
There's buskers down Summer Street and wreath making at the Corner Store Gallery. Volunteers from Girl Guides are wrapping presents and there's Christmas themed tutus everywhere you look.
To celebrate this most wonderful time of the year, we've collated a gallery of all things festive.
See the merry and bright pictures in the gallery above.
