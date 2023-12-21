Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch
Police

Wanted man 're-arrested' following foot pursuit and escape attempt: police

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated December 21 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Officers in the Central West have arrested (and re-arrested) a man who was wanted on a string of alleged offences.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.