Wanted man 're-arrested' following foot pursuit and escape attempt: police

Officers in the Central West have arrested (and re-arrested) a man who was wanted on a string of alleged offences.
Two additional charges were added to the rap sheet of a 26-year-old male on Thursday morning, December 20, who was seen by officers roughly 24 kilometres north of Parkes.
The Western Region High Risk Domestic Violence Offenders team was attending a home in Alectown when the man was initially found outside at the front of the house.
After being sighted by authorities, police claim the suspect then fled on foot, where a pursuit unfolded prior to his arrest a short time later.
Reports from police allege the man then "made an attempt to escape" after being apprehended and placed inside the caged truck.
He was then "re-arrested" by police a short distance away and taken to Parkes Police Station.
The 26 year old was formally charged by police with: hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, and escape police custody.
Four outstanding warrants were also executed for alleged domestic violence offences and traffic-related crimes.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court on Thursday, where he was formally refused bail.
He is due to reappear at the same court on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
