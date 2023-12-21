Wellington inmates take inspiration from iconic song in jail cooking show

The inmates at Macquarie Correctional Centre have honoured Gravy Day in their own way this year.
December 21 is informally known as Gravy Day in Australia, in reference to Paul Kelly's song How to Make Gravy. The song is about an incarcerated man who won't be able to make gravy for his family's Christmas meal.
Inmates at Macquarie Correctional Centre in Wellington have shared their gravy recipe via the jailhouse television cooking show.
The show is filmed at the jail's purpose-built television studio, and are uploaded to the inmate tablet system state-wide.
Inmate Isaac said participating in the show provided some levity among inmates at a difficult time of year.
"It's not pleasant for any inmate to be in custody at this time of the year, so we keep busy with writing letters to family and participating in programs" he said.
"I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to participate in programs like this while in custody, to further rehabilitate and use my time productively."
Participation in the show is dependent on good behaviour.
Governor Brett Lees said the initiative, which allows inmates to learn valuable skills in filming and production, also brought people together at a time when they were most vulnerable.
"As Paul Kelly captured in his iconic song, Christmas is a particularly difficult time for people in custody and being absent from family gatherings really takes a toll on their mental health and wellbeing," Mr Lees said.
"This cooking show not only encourages inmates to participate in the festive season, but the skills learned through the process provide them with greater employment options and an opportunity to make real 'gravy' upon their release and support their families."
As well as the roast beef and gravy, the inmates have also shared their methods and recipes for cooking gingerbread men and trifle.
Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie Martin said the cooking show was an example of one of the more innovative approaches Corrective Services NSW was taking to rehabilitation.
"We're focused on providing people with education, skills and employment opportunities in custody because they're key factors to helping turn peoples' lives around," she said.
"Our ultimate goal is to rehabilitate as many people as possible, so they're not isolated from their loved ones at Christmas - or anytime."
