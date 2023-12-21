Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Watch

Wellington inmates take inspiration from iconic song in jail cooking show

By Staff Reporters
December 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The inmates at Macquarie Correctional Centre have honoured Gravy Day in their own way this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.