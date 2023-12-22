'Listen, learn and yarn': Joint partnership helping city's First Nations children

Hearing Australia and Orange Aboriginal Medical Service are working together to encourage parents and carers of First Nations children to get their children's hearing checked regularly.
In 2023 the two organisations collaborated to co-design a new four-year Shared Hearing Services Partnership to increase the impact of services for Orange's First Nations community.
Under the partnership, Hearing Australia is working with OAMS to deliver regular hearing services tailored to the needs of the community.
Clinic nurse lead at OAMS, Anne-Marie Mepham, said: "It has been beneficial for the children of our community in getting the assistance that is needed to ensure that their hearing needs are met to achieve positive health outcomes so they can thrive."
CEO of OAMS, Jamie Newman, added that both organisations were committed to helping improve health outcomes for First Nations people.
"Our teams are working together to give our mob the best access to hearing services," he said.
"The strength of this partnership is our collaboration in the spirit of true co-design and our shared commitment to staying on track to achieve our goal.
"I urge parents to come and talk to us and get their children's hearing checked because often there can be no obvious signs of ear trouble.
"Our kids need good hearing so they can listen, learn and yarn."
