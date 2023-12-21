Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Council awards multi-million dollar landfill contract to company based 240km away from city

By Staff Reporters
December 21 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A multi-million dollar contract to create more space for the city's waste has been awarded to a company based more than 200km away.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.