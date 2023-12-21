Council awards multi-million dollar landfill contract to company based 240km away from city

A multi-million dollar contract to create more space for the city's waste has been awarded to a company based more than 200km away.
Following a resolution of Orange City Council, a $3.2 million contract for the next stage of the Euchareena Road Resource Recovery Centre's landfill facility was awarded to Narellan-based company Synergy Resource Management Pty Ltd.
The city's waste management system first opened in 2013 and sees residential landfill waste compressed into cubic metre bales in Orange and then transported to the site to be stacked in rows.
The purpose-built waste site was designed with a series of giant landfill cells, each as big as two football fields and four metres deep.
Council's infrastructure committee chairman, Jack Evans, said the first two landfill cells were now full, with a third currently being used to store rubbish.
"The latest contract will see the excavation of cell number four," he added.
"Work is expected to start in the first quarter of (2024) and we'll then have enough capacity for another five years."
The Euchareena Road facility has government approval to build eight cells on the site, equivalent to 40 years of capacity.
Councillor David Mallard said the waste facility was at the forefront of how landfill could be managed.
"Baling and stacking the residential landfill waste is a much more efficient use of space," he said.
"While most of the food waste has been removed, inevitably there will be some methane produced by the landfill waste, which is a potent greenhouse gas produced by the landfill waste.
"That's why this contract also includes the job of capping the first two landfill cells with 1.3 metres of clay and topsoil which will be landscaped and planted out with grass and nave bushes in due course."
For the first time, a system of gas bio-filters will be installed on top of the capped cells to measure how much methane is produced.
A pipe will be drilled into the waste which will release gases into a network of smaller surface pipes covered in mulch as a bio-filter.
"That's going to let us safely monitor the amount of gas that's being produced," Mr Mallard added.
"At some point in the future, that methane might be a resource we can use."
