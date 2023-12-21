Will I need a festive jumper or my sunnies? The weather on Christmas day

It's going to be stormy Christmas in Orange on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meterology.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Like much of December, the colour city can expect an 8- per cent chance of up to 10 milimetres on December 25. It will be partly cloudy with a high chance of showers, the chance of a thunderstorms and winds reaching up to 25 kilometres per hour during the day.
The BOM are predicting a partly cloudy Friday with max temperatures of 21 and only a slight chance of showers.
It's forecasted to be warmer on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 23 degrees. There's a medium chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, there's a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening..
The storms are predicted to begin on Sunday. Temperatures will reach 22 degrees with high chance of showers most likely in the morning and afternoon. Light winds are forecasted.
The sun is due to come out on Sunday, Boxing day, with temperatures predicted to reach 22 degrees. There's a medium chance of showers during the morning and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.