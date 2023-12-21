Wrestling toys, LEGO and remote control cars fly off colour city shelves

Pro-wrestling action figures, large-scale LEGO sets and remote control cars are Orange's most popular items flying off the holiday season shelves.
Toyworld Orange's Carole MacDonald says while it can be a little bit tricky to pinpoint the trendiest toys this Christmas period, there are a fair few standout winners at the checkout
With many items either on back-order, nearing arrival soon or stock completely sold out, the 44-year-old store manager says it's been a big time for the Summer Street retail store.
"We've been super busy for a while, but we haven't really slowed down because it's been non-stop," Ms MacDonald said.
"Wednesday was probably one of our busiest days and we've had a mixture of everything go out the door, especially our collectables."
Recently selling out, big LEGO sets have all disappeared, including highly sought-after figurines from the popular World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) brands.
Anything technology or creative-based have also been trending items in the Orange toy store, with kids hunting for wireless-controlled cars across many brands, too.
"A lot of kids are collecting the wrestling figurines, so they're often checking what they've got at home and then coming into the store to see if we've got something they've been wanting to add to their collection," Ms MacDonald said.
"Remote control cars are also a big thing a lot of people have been asking for this year, and girls seem to be purchasing arts and crafts activities more than your classic doll.
"Boys are a bit different because it depends on the child themselves. We'll either get boys busting for those figurines or leaning more toward your STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] for things like volcano-making."
With some stock transferred from Toyworld Bathurst on Tuesday, new Barbie items from Mattel were already bought by keen customers come Wednesday.
Though other throwback toys have also been in high demand in 2023, with dolls from Cabbage Patch Kids selling well, as well as small Beanie Boo plush toys and Tamagotchi devices - a tiny, virtual simulation game caring for pets.
"You'll get a lot of toys from the past, like Cabbage Patch dolls, that have been passed down to kids through the generations," Ms MacDonald said.
"So we'll have collectors editions of different items sell pretty quickly, because companies will only release a couple of special editions each year.
"But then we'll still have our main and big sellers, like Pokémon cards, going very steady for most of the year as well."
According to eBay Australia's latest data-backed buying trends this holiday season, the results are on par with those shopping for toys in Orange.
Collectable toys ranked number one best sellers, pop culture items a close second, and in third place, technology and gaming took the bronze medal.
Standout items flagged "run-of-the-mill" plush toys and series-based books, along with Pokémon's Fusion Strike box and Shiny Treasure Box, the Scarlet and Violet edition.
Ahead of the pop sensation's Eras tour, Taylor Swift vinyls topped the silver list, followed by Nike Air Jordan 4 sneakers.
Dominated the tech realm were the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X consoles, while music-lovers' top purchases were the Apple AirPods Pro and Shockz OpenRun headphones.
"eBay research shows that despite inflation and cost of living pressures, 74 per cent of Aussies plan to spend the same amount or more on Christmas gifts this year compared to last year," eBay Australia's chief marketing officer, Rebecca Newton said.
"Two in five (39 per cent) respondents said they'll spend more than $500 on gifts this festive season."
With children of all ages usually nabbing gift cards in their Santa sack, Ms MacDonald says the retail scene in Orange is unlikely to slow too much after Christmas day has been and gone.
