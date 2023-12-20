Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

'You are donating a lot of your money to fines,' magistrate tells seven-time-offender

By Court Reporter
December 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN has been labelled "foolish" after he told a court he doesn't have a substance problem despite being caught for the seventh time with drugs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help