A celebration of life at Rugby League memorial day

Benny "Ballbags" Wallwork was a character renowned in Central West rugby league.
He played in Young, Burrangong and Cargo throughout his short life.
In May 2023, Benny died from a car crash in North Queensland.
On Saturday, the football community came together in Canowindra for the inaugural Benny Wallwork memorial game.
Money raised went towards his children and holding the 2024 event.
The organisers are hoping the event will become a fixture on the rugby league calendar.
