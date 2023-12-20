Solicitor assures court his client is a changed after assaulting a police officer

A WOMAN who pushed a police officer in the chest is out of prison, but it has come with a warning from a magistrate.
After spending 38 days on remand in jail, Samantha Gersbach, of Frape Street, Blayney, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court to an intensive correction order (ICO) on December 8, 2023 after pleading guilty to assaulting police.
Police documents before the court said police went to a home in Blayney at around 8.30pm on September 24, 2023 following reports of a verbal argument.
Police said they arrived just before 9pm and saw the 36-year-old standing on the front verandah.
After seeing police, Gersbach went back inside and was heard to say "you're a [expletive]wit aye ... you spastic".
The police officer present said they heard several loud bangs before going inside and seeing Gersbach leaving a room inside the home.
She was asked for her name but walked past the officer and tried to force open a door which was being held shut by someone, according to police.
The officer took hold of Gersbach, but she resisted and pushed the officer in the chest.
As she was being placed under arrest, Gersbach's hand fell through a pre-broken glass window, according to the police documents.
She was handcuffed and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Gersbach appeared by audio-visual link from prison as her solicitor Ken Lambeth told the court that his client was a changed woman after weaning off alcohol, which is "the big issue".
"Ms Gersbach is at a point in her life where she doesn't want to do this anymore; she wants to look after her daughter and after herself," Mr Lambeth said.
"She has had the chance to get off alcohol. The first few weeks in custody were extremely difficult for my client, but she doesn't want to do it anymore."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned how Gersbach, who confessed to having an "addictive personality", would get through the Christmas and new year period without a drop of alcohol.
"I won't be drinking," Gersbach said.
Although Ms Ellis was "very concerned" about Gersbach's ability to stay sober, she placed Gersbach on an ICO for 16 months.
"I am used to people saying anything they think will get them out of custody. You are the only one who can do as you say," Ms Ellis said.
"You are going to have to find the strength not to give in, and if you don't, you will spend up to 16 months in custody.
"I hope this will protect the community from you in a drunken rage."
As a condition of the ICO, Gersbach cannot enter any licensed premises, including pubs or shops, for the entire 16 months.
She must also do 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
