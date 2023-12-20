What we've gotten right and wrong about our BOIDC pre-season predictions

We are halfway through the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket season for 2023/24 so it's time to do a (half) year in review.
The Central Western Daily previewed all eight teams and allocated them a spot on the imaginary ladder before a ball was bowled.
There has been plenty of goings-on since then, not least the withdrawal of Centrals in November, making it a seven team competition.
So without further ado let's take a look back at our predictions and see what we got right and, more importantly, what we got wrong.
Predicted finish: 1st
Position on ladder: 1st
We will stop short of giving ourselves a pat on the back for this one, given Cavs did win the thing last year.
Captain Matt Corben said in pre-season consistency was something they had to work on and they have certainly emodided it so far, sitting atop the ladder having lost just once.
With five matches remaining they can't rest on their laurels as they only have a three-point lead over CYMS.
Predicted finish: 4th
Position on ladder: 2nd
We wrote about CYMS' 2022/23 underdog story in our preview, how they defied expectations to finish runners-up.
We had predicted a 7th placed finish before the last season and while we foresaw they'd play finals this time around, once again they have proven us wrong.
Not by a lot, we said they'd end up in 4th, but their current ranking of 2nd might put us to shame once again.
They recently proved their title credentials too, handing Cavs their first loss of the season.
Predicted finish: 7th
Position on ladder: 3rd
Another potential mea culpa on our hands.
City has been great so far, from their opening round annihilation of CYMS to getting the job done against visiting Bathurst sides.
The Warriors will back themselves to play finals from this point on given they have a 10-point lead over 4th placed St Pats Old Boys.
Predicted finish: 3rd
Position on ladder: 4th
They are 10 points off 3rd but there is still plenty of time for St Pats to reach the goal we set for them.
They have easily been the best of the Bathurst sides, beating Rugby Union and Bathurst City (twice) although they did suffer an unexpected setback against City Colts on the weekend.
They didn't get near Cavaliers or CYMS though, a level they will need to find if they are to challenge come March.
Predicted finish: 2nd
Position on ladder: 5th
Safe to say we had pretty high hopes for Rugby at the dawn of the season.
They endured a rough start to 2023/24, not winning a game until round five when they took out the Warriors.
There have been signs of life lately though, backing up their first win with a thumping victory against City Colts.
They will need to be operating at 100 per cent if they want to finally get their hands on the trophy.
Predicted finish: 6th
Position on ladder: 6th
Pretty bang on if we do say so ourselves.
Back in October we said City Colts needed to break their tradition of slow starts but at the halfway point of this season they are outside the finals spots.
On a positive note they have improved on last year where they failed to win a game until round eight, notching three wins so far in 2023/24.
Predicted finish: 5th
Position on ladder: 7th
Ok the Redbacks might be in the wooden spoon position but it's not as bad as you may think.
Firstly, 7th was not last place a few weeks ago and they were above Centrals when they moved back to the Orange local competition.
Secondly they are only a point behind City Colts and amazingly just three points off a finals spot.
