Why this couple wouldn't have their 'complex beast' any other way

For two Sydney-siders who met by chance in a tiny country town 20 years ago, there's a lot to be said for a partnership still powering through in both life and business together.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Along Canowindra's main historic drag sits a small business within a renovated motors building, the old car yard priding itself on being a niche and specialised service at 29 Gaskill Street.
Owned by Chris and Nerida Cuddy, the horticultural scientist and music teacher duo have based Perennialle Plants Nursery, Cafe and Emporium on things close to their hearts - hardy flora for fierce climates, unique garden and homewares, and a love of community.
"You wouldn't know what's behind the doors until you walk in, people are often blown away and they'll gasp, commenting on the look and feel of the place," Mr Cuddy said.
"It brings people to our town and it's a bit of a hub in the community as well," Mrs Cuddy said, "because it's a good place to meet with friends and that's always been really important to us, bringing people together.
"It's the hidden gems that really surprise you, especially in small towns; and we're one of them."
Outside of a menu offering aromatic coffee and "a really good toastie" in part, the space with 4.2 metre-high pressed metal ceilings originally gained its bigger spot on the map during the 2016 to 2019 drought.
The couple's social media post went gangbusters via Buy From The Bush, with people travelling from afar while ordering online to back the small business.
It's the hidden gems that really surprise you, especially in small towns; and we're one of them.- Nerida Cuddy of Perennialle Plants Nursery, Cafe and Emporium.
With this, and Mr Cuddy's talented green thumb, the hub now supplies plants to major and natural masterpieces - such as the Royal Botanic Garden in the Blue Mountains and Centennial Park in Sydney's CBD.
"It's really gratifying to know we are here, in this tiny little town where we've raised our family, knowing we do have that wider reach and that sort of expertise that professional horticulturists are looking for as well," Mr Cuddy said.
"It's taken a lot of years and a lot of time, hard work and consistent effort, but even with it being a fairly complex beast with all the energy it requires, it's just part of what we do and we love doing it."
It's really gratifying to know we are here, in this tiny little town where we've raised our family.- Chris Cuddy of Perennialle Plants Nursery, Cafe and Emporium.
The gardening world thrived during the COVID pandemic with people in lockdown, looking for indoor and outdoor plant projects to get their hands stuck into.
The Cuddy's say it was a godsend for them, especially off the back of drought, which "saved their bacon" during what was a tough time for people worldwide.
"We saw a hole in the market in the Central West for plants that would tolerate the hot, dry summers as well as the cold winter frost," Mr Cuddy said.
"Natives aren't necessarily better in terms of always being drought and frost tolerant, which is why we produce plants that are Mediterranean-based, or from place like north Africa, California and Mexico.
"But it's why people will often come in for more and say 'wow, my plants actually survived and didn't die'."
Selecting the plants they grow, direct nursery production, selecting stock, rotating a 17-staff roster and cafe management is a long list of duties for one person.
Why is why Mrs Cuddy dubs herself the "support role" of the business - boosting the hub's digital presence across social media platforms along with marketing and communications.
"I sprinkle the 'fairy dust' and jazz it all up, like bringing in home-baked cakes and treats for our cafe, and I love doing those creative things as I'm also a musician," she said.
"But a big part of it is connection, which I enjoy so much. I love investing in people and it's what comes with running a friendly place with peaceful energy; where others feel that warmth from the inside."
Which is why words roll off the tongue when it comes to the importance of community, instilled in the pair for as long as they can remember.
I love investing in people and it's what comes with running a friendly place with peaceful energy.- Nerida Cuddy of Perennialle Plants Nursery, Cafe and Emporium.
Involved in these spaces for all of their adult lives, Mrs Cuddy says it's about having a "deep commitment" within yourself while being there for others.
This includes standing alongside your neighbours.
"It's about being aware of people and what's happening for them, doing the small things you can to contribute as a business," she said.
"And no one views other businesses as competitors here. We all collaborate and it's a common feeling here, because we know we're all stronger together.
"We're not lone rangers, we're part of a whole; and it's something Chris and I deeply value Canowindra for."
Perennialle Plants was one of four finalists in the People's Choice Award category at the 2023 Nursery and Garden Industry NSW & ACT (NGINA) awards.
The team's recognition was deemed "a testament to Perennialle's unwavering commitment to quality and service".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.