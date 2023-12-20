Crash closes highway in both directions

The highway has reopened after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Diversions were in place for almost two hours at Blackheath.
A crash has closed the Great Western Highway in both directions.
The crash took place on the Highway at Blackheath, just past Evans Lookout Road. It was registered on Wednesday afternoon at 1.08pm according to Live Traffic NSW.
Emergency Services, Transport for NSW and heavy vehicle tow trucks are all at the scene.
Significant delays on the Blue Mountains are expected. Motorists are advised to use diversions along Bells Line of Road and asked to exercise caution.
There is significant fog in the Blue Mountains due to wet weather.
