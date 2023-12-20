Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Crash closes highway in both directions

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated December 20 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

The highway has reopened after a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Diversions were in place for almost two hours at Blackheath.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.