Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Opinion

Power of nun: Say a little prayer for peace this Christmas

By Sr Mary Trainor, Power of Nun
December 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph, Mary and Jesus in the manger. Picture is from file
Joseph, Mary and Jesus in the manger. Picture is from file

There was a little Christmas song composed back in 1955 by Jill Jackson-Miller which began - "Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.