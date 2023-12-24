Power of nun: Say a little prayer for peace this Christmas

There was a little Christmas song composed back in 1955 by Jill Jackson-Miller which began - "Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me".
When the angels floated above Bethlehem on the first Christmas night their message was loud and clear - "Peace on earth, goodwill to all people".
This little adage was in celebration of the Birth of the Infant Jesus which Christian people all over the world have been celebrating for over two thousand years.
Sadly, many people are poor listeners and the real meaning of Christmas has been overtaken by celebrations which do not even mention His Name.
Santa Claus originated with Saint Nicholas who was the much loved and generous Bishop of Myra now called Turkey who died in 350. He was keen to remember the Birth of Jesus in the stable at Bethlehem when there was no room at the inn, and started giving presents to needy people in remembrance of Jesus, especially on his birthday.
This tradition of reaching out to needy people is still very strong especially in groups like Vinnies, Salvos, Churches and Schools and thousands of individual people. With cost of living soaring and housing difficult to access thereare many people who need our good will.
It is not our place to criticize or judge, or worse still, to condemn when we come across problems around us.
The question that floats in the air across the world would have to be - when will hostilities and wars give way to peace and compassion.
The Christmas message of Peace on Earth and Goodwill to All needs to be allowed into the forefront so that massacres and torture will cease to happen, and suffering people be able to start to rebuild their lives.
It was one of the World Wars that was described as "The War to end all wars!"
We're still waiting.
So, in the few days left before Christmas we might be able to say a little prayer for Peace especially in the Holy Land and in the long suffering Ukraine, as well as among all those we know and love.
Amidst all the tinsel and decorations, the lights and the trees, let us make sure that we remember the Christmas celebrations all originated to celebrate the Birthday of the Infant Jesus, and that is why we call it Christ -mas!
May all our readers enjoy a beautiful Christmas, filled with all the Love and Peace and Joy of the Infant Jesus, and may 2024 be richly blessed in countless
ways. Happy and Holy Christmas one and all.
